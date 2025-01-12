Different progs in Bamu to celebrate 31st Name Extension Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programmes will be hosted in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on January 14 to celebrate 31st Name Extension Day. Nashik-based scholar and Principal Dr Indira Athavle’s special lecture will be organised at Bam auditorium at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Management Council members Basavaraj Mangrule, Nitin Jadhav, and other Management Council members will also be present. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Student Development director Dr Kailas Ambhure have appealed to all to attend these programmes.

Box

Bhimgeet competition

Bhimgeet singing competition is held every year on Naamvistar Din. This year, it will be held at 2 p.m. on January 13 at the Student Development Department for college students. Participants must bring the materials for musical instruments.

Only one team (individual or team) from one college or department can present a song in the competition.

The 21st song of the musical project 'Geet Bhimayan' will be unveiled at the event. An audio recording of Padma Shri Pandit Suresh Wadkar will be presented at this event. Also, after the lecture, prizes for various competitions will be distributed, medals will be distributed to meritorious students, and prizes will be distributed to the winners of the sports festival.