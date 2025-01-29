Different unions demand to remove Dr Sanap from membership of Mgmt Council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Differente, teachers, employees, youths, students unions demanded to remove Gajanan Sanap, from the post of the chancellor nominated Management Council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The unions submited a memoranudm to the Chancellor and Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday through Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.

In the memorandum, it was alleged that the interference of Managment Council members in the daily function of the university is increasing day by day. This is affecting the academic environment and creating an atmosphere of terror among the officers and employees and teachers.

The incidents of argument and threatneing to university teaching and non-teaching by MC were reported recently. Even two officers tendered their resignation. They demanded that Dr Sanap should be removed from the post. The office-bearers of theBAMUCTO, BAMUCTA, Swabhimani MUPTA, Marathwada Shikshak Sangh and Republican Vidyarthi Sena submitted a representation to the Chancellor through the VC.

Box

Threatened to agitate

The unions representatives said that the office of Governor has warned Dr Sanap from interfering in the administration. The associations and organisations have threatened to agitate in front of Raj Bhavan if their demand is not fulfilled.