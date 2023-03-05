Dilasa director booked in cheating case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Netafim Agriculture Financing Agency (NAFA) has provided loans to 172 farmers for establishing sprinkler systems and farm works. The company had entrusted the responsibility to recover the loan to ‘Dilasa Janvikas Prathisthan’, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO). However, this NGO recovered Rs 37.06 lakh from the farmers but did not deposit it with NAFA. As per the order of the court a case has been registered against the managing director of Dilasa with Vedantnagar police station, said PI Brahma Giri.

The managing director has been identified as Sanjeev Pandharinath Unhale (65, B-4, Pride Park, Vedantnagar).

According to the complaint lodged by NAFA’s assistant legal manager Somnath Dhole, Unhale on behalf of Dilasa Janvikas Prathisthan and Dilasa Agro Processor and Publishers Pvt Ltd, Vedantnagar had recommended to NAFA to provide loans to 172 farmers in 2013 for establishing sprinkling system and other farm works. The company gave loans to the farmers to the tune of lakhs of rupees. Dilasa had taken the responsibility to recover the loans from the farmers. As per the agreement, the NGO had to recover the loan and deposit it with NAFA. Sixteen farmers cleared the loan within the given period and gave Rs 7.42 lakh with Unhale. However, he had not deposited with NAFA. Apart, Unhale had not even deposited Rs 29.64 lakh recovered from 79 farmers. In all, he has not deposited a total of Rs 37.06 lakh recovered from 95 farmers to the company.

The complainant had lodged a complaint with the police. However, a case was not registered and hence, the complainant approached the district court. Accordingly, the court order the police to register a case. Under the guidance of PI Giri, PSI Uttareshwar Munde is further investigating the case.