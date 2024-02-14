Dilip Swami transferred as new district collector

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad (Solapur), Dilip Swami, has been transferred as the district collector this evening, while his predecessor Astik Kumar Pandey has been transferred to Pune as an additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director (Land Record).

The additional chief secretary (services), Nitin Gadre, issued the transfer order on February 14. Swami will be taking the charge on Thursday at 11 am.

Presently, Pandey has gone for administrative training in Mussoorie. His transfer was expected ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as he had spent four years in the district in the capacity of the municipal commissioner and the district collector. Pandey took charge as collector in October 2022. He has the credit of successfully conducting the G20 (W20) Summit and resuming the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival during his tenure.

A Brief Intro of Dilip Swami

Swami hails from Tondar village (in Udgir tehsil) in Latur district. He has done M.Sc (Agri) from the then Marathwada Agriculture University (Parbhani) and an LLB (Degree in Law) from Amravati. He joined as a deputy collector by clearing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), and after IAS nomination, he joined as ZP-CEO (Solapur). He has also been bestowed with various awards by the state government for his outstanding administrative services in different capacities.