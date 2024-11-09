Dinkar Koranne passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dinkar Koranne, the former joint-secretary of S B Education Society, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday.

He was 87 and leaves behind one son, one daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and an extended family.

Koranne was a retired professor of Mathematics from S B College of Science. Before this, he was department head and vice-principal of the college.

He worked on the different committees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Koranne was the general secretary of Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad and was also active in different religious and social organisations.