Dinner cut short: Police say '11 pm or else!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the market thrives with Diwali shopping, hotel owners face unexpected challenges. The police are closing restaurants by 11 pm for law and order reasons, even though markets and malls stay open until midnight. Despite official hours extending to 12:30 am, customers must leave by 11 pm, leading to significant outrage among business owners.

Police are enforcing an 11 pm restaurant closing time, disrupting late-night diners under the claim of maintaining order. Business owners have complained that the police are behaving authoritarian, entering restaurants without any written orders and imposing their will.

\IRestaurants face unfair restrictions\I

The Traders' Federation met CP Pravin Pawar, requesting permission to operate until midnight. While no formal order was issued, traders noted a positive response, and sources confirm malls will also stay open until midnight. However, only restaurants and bars face these restrictions, causing discontent.

\IPolice disrupt operations\I

Police target hotel owners, recording videos of diners, which business owners say disrupts their operations.

\IBars forced to close early, tourism impacted\I

"Our bars are permitted to stay open until 12:30 am with internal operations allowed until 1:30 am, yet we're being forced to close by 11 pm. This damages our city’s reputation as a tourism hub. We’re ready to cooperate with the law, but not at the expense of our businesses," said Shivaji Patil, President of the Restaurant and Bar Association.