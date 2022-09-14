Diplomas in Drone Tech & EV Tech courses launched

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

MGM University has launched two new courses from the academic year 2022-23. The courses are Diploma in Drone Technology and Diploma in Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology.

Head of Administration of School of Engineering and Technology of the university Piyush Kale said that there is less competition in the EV manufacturing industry today.

“There is an increase in demand and popularity of EVs in coming days. EVs will replace fuel-powered vehicles. This will augment the demand for people specialising in EVs and its supporting technologies in the future,” he said.

Kale said that this is a golden opportunity for students to get training in EV and drone technology, which is considered to be an important revolution in technology.

Those who have completed B E/B Tech can take admission to drone or EV diploma courses. The duration of each course will be of one year. For more information, one can visit the MGM School of Engineering and Technology on the university campus.