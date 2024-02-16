Disappoint prevails in city over disruption in water supply for last 3 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the 1200-mm diameter old pipeline got damaged near Pharola on Friday morning. Meanwhile, the disruption in water supply for the last three consecutive days for one or the other technical reason has caused disappointment amongst the citizens as they have been deprived of water in their taps.

The shut down in water supply to conduct testing of newly laid 900 mm size pipeline was undertaken for 10 hours on Wednesday. However, the shut down hours got extended for more than 24 hours. The linking of 900 mm and 1200 mm pipelines were adjoined, but the former pipeline got disjoined on Thursday at 4.30 pm. Hence the water supply of the city was disrupted. The repairing works continued till late in the night on Thursday. The CSMC officials resumed lifting of water from Jayakwadi Dam on Friday morning. Incidentally, the 1200 mm pipeline got damaged in the early morning hours. A big hole emerged in the pipeline and the repairing task continued till evening. Hence the water supply of the city got disrupted. The situation has forced the municipal corporation to postpone the water supply for two more days. The water supply will be made from late in the evening at any cost, said the CSMC executive engineer K M Phalak.

Fire Brigade at Chitegaon

It is learnt that a large quantity of water got wasted due to damage of a 1200 mm pipeline in Chitegaon. A fire brigade tender was pressed to remove the clogged water. The water fountain of height 35-40 feet was formed due to damage in the pipeline. The firefighters also relocated a few animals which were stuck in the water to a safe place.

Meanwhile, it is being critically remarked that the valve fixed yesterday was of sub-standard quality, not of a branded company.

The civic chief said, “Anything whether it is of a good or bad quality is learnt after undergoing a testing process. The valve of such a big size is not available in the market. It was supplied by a company listed with Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). Meanwhile, MJP would decide whether to replace the valve or repair it. However, we are on our toes to lift and supply to the citizens tonight.”

Meanwhile, the residents were forced to arrange for water by hiring private tankers. If the lifting of water resumes by tonight, the supply will be preferably made to the areas which were due to receive (as per rotation basis) two days ago, but had not received due to the technical snags.”