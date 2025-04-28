Discussion on Aristotle held in 'Philosophers' World' webinar series

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The ninth session of the 'Philosophers' World' webinar series organised at MGM University, on 'Aristotle: An Influential Philosopher in the Western Intellectual Tradition'.

In this session, Dr Deepti Gangavane gave a detailed overview of Aristotle's life and work. She shed in-depth light on various aspects like his relationship with Plato and his contribution to metaphysics, science and logic.

Highlighted the importance of Aristotle's thought, Dr Deepti said, "It is difficult to discuss Aristotle in 45 minutes; even 45 sessions will not be sufficient for that."

Dr Amita Walmiki chaired the programme. She summed up the essence of the session, appreciated the speakers and welcomed the consistent quality of the webinar series.

Dr Vaijayanti Belsare, Dr Sunil Dutt Gaware, Dr Vedprakash Dongaonkar, Dr Giridharilal Sharma, Dr Prashant Kothadia, Dr Purushottam Wankhede, Dr Bajirao Patil and other dignitaries participated in this session. Sudhir Karle conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Rameshwar Kanse proposed a vote of thanks. Dr. Pragya Konarde worked for the success of the event.