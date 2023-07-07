Discussion on how to prevent diseases from animals to humans

Seminar on World Zoonoses day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On World Zoonoses Day, a seminar was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, to discuss ways to prevent diseases from animals to humans. Regional animal husbandry joint commissioner, Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, emphasized the need for animal and human doctors to work together to stop the spread of diseases.

Dr Gaikwad also recommended that doctors include information about a patient's contact with animals in their case paper to facilitate early diagnosis of diseases transmitted from animals to humans.

The seminar discussed several diseases of zoonotic importance such as rabies, brucellosis, leptospirosis, tuberculosis, bird flu, and gastrointestinal and blood parasites. Veterinarians provided information on the causes, spread, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of these diseases in animals, and how they are transmitted to humans. Guidance was also given on the prevention of human transmission of these diseases.

It was emphasized that good health of animals, people, and the environment is necessary for maintaining the health of society, and creating public awareness is crucial in achieving this goal. Assistant commissioner Dr Ratnakar Pedgaonkar, health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke, deputy commissioner Dr Pradip Zod, animal husbandry officer Dr Surekha Mane and others were present.