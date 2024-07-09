Display of controversial banner creates political storm

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in the political circle after a political banner stating ‘ Ek Vidhan Sabha, Paanch Lokanna Shabd Kasa Palnar’ was displayed at Amarpreet Chowk on Monday night. It was talk of the political circle during the whole day on Tuesday.

It is believed that the act could be an outcome of the groupism in Uddhav Sena or due to prevailing of disappointment amongst aspirants desirous to contest the forthcoming legislative assembly election from city’s West constituency.

Through banner, a question has been asked directly to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray. The photo of the banner got viral on social media. Meanwhile, the banner was removed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, it is not yet ascertained who displayed the banner.

Matter on the banner

‘ Will you ever keep your word, Uddhavji?’, ‘Will you keep the promise you made to hold the Lok Sabha elections, Uddhavji?’, and ‘One assembly, how will you keep your word to five people, Uddhavji?’" were written on the banner.

Aspirants from Uddhav Sena

After getting defeated in Lok Sabha election, Chandrakant Khaire is desirous to contest the assembly election from the ‘West’ constituency against the sitting MLA Sanjay Shirsat. Party’s tehsil chief Balasaheb Gaikwad and joint contact chief of the district Vijay Salve are also trying to seek candidature. However, with the entry of Raju Shinde in the party, it is being said that the party would field him from the West constituency.

No word of assurance

Salve said, “ Nobody is given a word of assurance from Matoshri. The party evaluates the performance of aspirant. The decision taken by the party superiors is accepted to all. I too was not given any assurance. Meanwhile, it cannot be ruled out that the opposition might be responsible for putting up this banner.”

No word, but I will contest if ordered

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire said, “ Party chief has not given a word to anybody. If there is an order, I would contest the election from the West constituency. It is necessary to defeat the sitting MLA Sanjay Shirsat. Presently all the happenings going on will be conveyed to the party chief.”

Candidature after evaluation

Shiv Sena (UBT) Mahanagar Pramukh Raju Vaidya said, “ The word of assurance is not given to anybody in the party. However, the party evaluates the work done by the aspirant. The candidature is given to those who can win in the election. However, it is also a question whether the party would think of those who are nowhere connected with the party or with the voters or who were holding the post but were inactive.”