Dispute between doctors, patients rise due to lack of communication

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

“Lack of proper communication between the doctors and the patients give rise to the dispute among them. The doctors should tell the patients about the treatment given and for which the consent of the patient should be taken. But during emergency, the doctors have the right to take their own decision to save the life of the patient”, opined the chairman the National Consumer Forum Justice R K Agrawal.

He was speaking during a symposium on ‘Ethical and Legal issues in Medical Profession’organised jointly by MGM Medical College and Hospital and Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) at MGM on Saturday.

State consumer forum chairman Justice S P Tawade, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, ASI president Dr Siddhesh G, member of the national consumer forum Dr S M Kantikar, MGM registrar Ankushrao Kadam, Dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, deputy dean Dr Praveen Suryawanshi, ASI state president Dr Rajendra Shinde and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gupta said, earlier no one used to doubt the family doctors. But now, we have to discuss he issue of medical ethics. People have several expectations from police and doctors.They should get support and good service. The doctors should communicate with the relatives of the patients about the kind of treatment, he said.