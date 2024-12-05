Dispute leads to attack by daughter-in-law's relatives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A family dispute led to an attack by the daughter-in-law and five of her relatives at the in-laws' house. The daughter-in-law, Anjali, and her relatives assaulted the mother-in-law and brother-in-law while using abusive language. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 11.30 am in Cidco N-5, Sawarkarnagar.

The accused are Janardhan Pache, Meena Pache, Ajinkya Pache (all residents of Jaybhavaninagar), Ankush Narwade and Savita Narwade (residents of Chittegaon). Vishwanath Narayan Bansode (80), lodged the complaint said his daughter-in-law had filed a case against his son, Satish, leading to the court dispute. Two days ago, Anjali returned to their house. The accused entered and physically assaulted Bansode’s wife and daughter while questioning why his niece was not being married on Wednesday. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station.