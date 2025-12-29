Dispute over bike cutting leads to assault on youth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dispute over rash riding escalated into violence after a youth asked a biker to slow down for dangerously cutting across traffic. Suraj Pakhare (21, Shahunagar), was brutally assaulted by four persons using fists, kicks, and sticks, leaving him seriously injured.

The incident occurred on December 24 at around 8.30 pm on the Ramnagar–Shahunagar road. Based on Pakhare’s complaint, a case has been registered against Deepak Pawar and his three associates at Mukundwadi police station.