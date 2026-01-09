Dispute over gas cylinder leads to knife attack on worker

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A dispute over the delivery of a gas cylinder escalated into a violent attack in which a mechanic working at a gas agency was assaulted and stabbed. The incident took place at around 3 pm on January 7 at Anand Gas Agency in Vaishali Nagar.

The injured has been identified as Shaikh Qayyum Shaikh Musa (46), a resident of Rehmaniya Colony, who sustained serious injuries in the attack. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered at the Jinsi police station against Tanveer Khan and his two associates.