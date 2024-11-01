Dispute over position leads to attack with a sharp weapon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A serious attack unfolded in front of the Sai Baba statue on Sai Tekdi, where the temple secretary was assaulted with a sharp weapon. The incident, which lasted about 20 minutes, occurred on Thursday in the Deolai area.

Chikalthana police registered a case against Vitthal Shinde (Khadi Road, Beed Bypass), following a violent incident at Sai Tekdi. Bajirao Pandurang Hiwale (41, Deolai) suffered serious injuries during the attack. On Thursday, Vitthal confronted Bajirao in the temple's sanctum, leading to a sudden altercation. Vitthal assaulted Bajirao with a sharp weapon, and despite Bajirao's attempts to evade the blows, Vitthal pursued him down the stairs and continued the attack from behind. Bajirao sustained severe injuries and received further blows from sticks and kicks, which caused panic among the devotees present. Locals quickly rushed Bajirao to the hospital, while Vitthal also received treatment at a private facility. Based on Bajirao's statement, the police charged Vitthal, although Inspector Ravikiran Darwade noted that they had not yet recorded Vitthal's statement. Discussions suggest that a dispute within the temple committee sparked the attack, but the police indicated that they would clarify the true motive after both parties provide detailed accounts.