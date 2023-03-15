Dispute surfaces in teachers' unions over agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The employees of the State Government started indefinite agitation on March 14 for the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS). The different unions of teachers unions too joined the agitation. The teachers were staging a sit-in agitation in front of the Zilla Parishad office on Wednesday. However, one of the teachers' unions withdrew from the agitation.

The members of two teachers' unions came face to face and had arguments over the agitation. The representatives of other unions interfered and pacified them.

The members of Maharashtra Rajay ZP Karmachari Mahasangh, Shikshak Samiti, Health Employees Union, ZP Karmachari Union, Shikshak Bharati, Rajya Ministry Cadre Group, Engineers Union, Gramsevak Union, Shikshak Sena, Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh and others have been staging agitation in front of ZP main office for the past two days.

Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh (MRPSS) withdrew from the agitation stating that Chief Minister and deputy CM are positive about the old pension scheme and set up a study committee for its implementation. Many teachers' unions criticised the decision of MRPSS. There was tension for some time in ZP premises when members of Shikshak Sena and MRPSS had arguments.