Disputes at petrol pumps over Rs 2 k notes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some vehicle owners were seen filling petrol of Rs 100 to Rs 200 and giving currency notes of denomination Rs 2000. This is resulting in arguments between pump employees and vehilce owners.

It may be noted that the Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced that it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. The citizens were urged to deposit the Rs 2,000 banknotes into their accounts or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations by September 30, 2023.

The pump staff used to get three or four notes of Rs 2000 daily.

After this announcement, the pump employees are receiving 100 to 150 currnecy notes of this denomination daily.

Significantly, consumer fill petrol of Rs 100 or Rs 200 only and give Rs 2,000 notes. The employees who are finding it diffulcult to give chang,e are asking the riders to fill petrol of mimimum 500. They are depositing this denomination notes with banks daily.

Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) office-bearers said that banks are accepting all notes of Rs 2000 from them. PDA general secretary Akhil Abbas said that a rumour is spread that some petrol pump staff is seeking Aadhar card before accepting Rs 2000 denomination notes.

He said that the notes are being accepted at all the petrol pump without any documents. “We are getting three to four bundles of Rs 2000 notes daily at our pump,” he added.