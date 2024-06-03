District admin all set for counting of LS election

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration is all set for the counting of votes of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency elections at MIT on June 4.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, District Collector and Election Returning Officer Deelip Swami said that efforts would be made to declare the result by 5 pm, on Monday.

He said that employees were given training today in view of the counting of votes. There will be 27 rounds for the counting of 12.99 lakh votes. There are 37 candidates in the fray along with NOTA. A total of 50 per cent votes (6,81,120) will be counted in 13 rounds.

Employees wearing red, yellow, pink, grey purple, and orange T-shirts will bring Electronics Voting Machines (EVMs) from Strong Room.

A total of 14 EVMs will be brought from each Assembly Constituency for each round. The officers and employees will have to remain present at the counting centre at 6 am tomorrow while they will be administered an oath of secrecy at 7 am. The counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 am. The counting of other votes will start at 8.30 am.

Box

Who has entry at the counting centre?

The representatives of candidates will have entry at the counting centre through Chaitanya Techno School at 7 am. The officers and employees of election and media persons will be able to enter the counting centre through MIT College of Food Technology. Journalists will be allowed to carry mobile phones at the counting. Deputy collector Devendra Katke said that there would also be parking for the officers and employees on election duty and media persons in the counting premises.

Box

--The new MP will be elected after 10 hours of vote counting

---There will be total 27 rounds

--The trend will be visible in the 13th rounds

--The duration of each round is 20 minutes

-- A total of 48,112 votes will be counted in each round

--Walkie-talkie to be used first time in counting work

--Votes from 84 EVMs will be counted in one round

box

What will be at the counting centre?

--There will be 14 tables Assembly Constituency-wise

--There will be 10 tables for postal ballots for each constituency

--1000 officers and employees to be deployed for counting

-- Nearly 700 Police personnel and jawans of SRPF and CRPF were deployed for the bandobast