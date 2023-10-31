District admin clamps prohibitory orders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration on Tuesday issued orders to implement prohibitory orders within the jurisdiction of the superintendent of police (rural) between November 1 and 15.

There will also be restrictions to carry arms and drugs. Agitations and morchas are being taken out for reservation to the Maratha and Dhangar communities.

Resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate said that there are no restrictions on gathering of people, but, orders were issued in view of taking action against posting harmful messages on social media, gathering for stone pelting and carrying weapons and drugs. There will be restrictions on raising slogans, taking out morchas and staging agitations at public places in the district.