District admin resolves 294 poll grievances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga: The district administration claimed that 269 grievances, received through cVIGIL App were resolved in just 100 minutes.

It may be noted that the district administration set up different squads under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Cell at the beginning of the election process. The administration received 294 complaints through cVIGIL, a mobile application making enable citizens to report violations of the MCC during elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the administration claimed of solving 269 grievances within 100 minutes. It also cleared all 23 written complaints.

Heavy police force to be deployed for voting & counting days

Commissioner Police (CP) Pravin Pawar said there are 1261 polling booths in 405 buildings in the city. A total of four DCP, eight ACP, 175 API/PSI, and 4500 police personnel will be deployed for smooth polling and counting. The drone will be used for the next few days. The city has 700 fixed CCTV cameras and information will be taken on the basis of all the movement during voting and counting.

Many activities in the city in 1 month

The Commissioner of Police said, “A total of 54.50 lakh cash was seized in the city. Liquor worth Rs 20.52 lakh and materials worth Rs 16 lakh were seized after registering 44 cases of narco. Gutkha worth 1.74 crore, 31 swords, 25 knives, four daggers, 7 weapons were also seized. A total of 1339 people were booked under various sections. Action was taken against 1088 people.

An action under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against four persons was approved. Six criminals were banished. The action was taken against three criminals under MPDA.”He said that 46, 241 vehicles were inspected with cordoned off the area. A fine of Rs 4.2 crore was collected as per the Motor Vehicle Act. The Police Commissioner said that 36 people were booked in 8 cases of violation of MCC.

Action taken in rural areas

Goods worth Rs 11.25 crore were seized in rural areas within a month. Jewellery seized in Phulambri Constituency limits. Liquor worth Rs 33.87 lakh was seized. The 170 kg of narcotics worth 1.38 crore, Gutkha worth 17 lakhs were seized in 29 operations. A total of five pistols, one gun, 29 swords, 5 knives and weapons, all worth 21 lakhs were seized. Action was taken against 525 people in various crimes. One person was banished.

Meanwhile, since the start of the Assembly elections until date, various teams of MCC inspected more than 3.37 lakh vehicles and seized valuables worth Rs29.40 crore. After the election MCC implementation, the police used the AI-based app. Mechanisms in the department have kept a close watch on some movements. This will keep an eye on the voting process, and vote counting process. Police Commissioner Pawar said that complete information is being taken through 700 fixed cameras.