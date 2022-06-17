District attains 97.01 per cent SSC result
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 17, 2022 08:30 PM2022-06-17T20:30:02+5:302022-06-17T20:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, June 17:
Aurangabad district attained 97.01 per cent result in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination declared on Friday. The district remained on the second position in the division behind Beed with 97.20 per cent result. The girls with 97.99 per cent result outshone boys securing 96.20 per cent result by 1.79 per cent. Moreover, the three students securing 100 per cent marks in the district are girls.
In all, 269 were sports candidates, 3473 Arts candidates, 281 handicap and 60 students were provided writers. The results of 3 students have been reserved.
In Aurangabad division, result of 13 subjects was 100 per cent. The percentage of students passed in languages while the result of Maths, Science, Social Science subjects is between 96 and 97 percent.
In the district, 63,751 students registered for the examination, 63, 335 appeared while 61,444 passed.
As many as 28,722 girls appeared and 28,548 passed (97.99%). Similarly, 34,787 boys appeared and 33,468 passed (96.20%).
Exam centres
Junior colleges - 949
Main Centres - 224
Sub-centres - 619
Misconduct in exam
Misconduct in exam centres - 12
Objectionable content - 24 cases
Grade wise
Distinction - 29,729
First Class - 21,787
Second Class - 8,527
Passed - 1,401
Tehsil wise result
Tehsil Passed Percentage
Aurangabad - 26,023 - 97.80
Gangapur - 7,880 - 96.79
Kannad - 5,332 - 97.28
Khuldabad - 2,203 - 96.92
Paithan - 5,311 - 94.16
Sillod - 6,283 - 97.66
Soyegaon - 1,306 - 93.75
Vaijapur - 4,195 - 96.61
Phulambri - 2,911 - 96.26