District bank deposits jump to Rs 2,419 crore

Aurangabad, May 7:

Aurangabad District Central Co-operative Bank’s Non Performing Assets (NPA) has reduced to 9.98 per cent from 15.6 per cent. The fixed deposits in the banks have also jumped to Rs 2,419 crore, informed bank chairman Nitin Patil in a press conference on Saturday.

He said, the target for next year is Rs 3,000 crore. The bank's net profit rose to Rs 6.11 crore from Rs 1.91 crore, while its accumulated profit rose to Rs 9.25 crore from Rs 4.12 crore. The Central government's 75 per cent subsidy for Pokhara scheme has been postponed with immediate effect. Even if the scheme is postponed due to complications and notoriety, it can be resumed. The bank owns the Ramakrishna Upsa Irrigation Scheme. But the bank demands that it should be run by the government. Patil hoped that the two directors of the bank, Sandipan Bhumare and Abdul Sattar, would look into the matter and bring justice to the bank.

No decision has yet been made on the bank's two expert directors. Stating that if Haribhau Bagade's name is proposed, it could be discussed at the board meeting, he said, adding that the bank is currently focusing less on politics and more on the interests of the customers. The bank has a total of 139 branches across the State. Bank vice president Arjun Gadhe, director Abhishek Jaiswal, executive director RR Shinde were present on the occasion.