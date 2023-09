District bar assn body elected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The new executive body of the Aurangabad District Bar Association has been elected. The new president is Adv Satish Mundwadkar and the secretary is Adv Sadanand Sonune. Vice presidents Adv Anuradha Magare and Adv Shrinivas Talawar were elected unopposed. Adv Rohan Nawale was elected as joint secretary.

The members are Adv Shivraj Chavan, Adv Sitaram Chavan, Adv Arun Shivajirao Dapke, Adv Anil Dhage, Adv Rutuja Kulkarni, Adv Nitin Mone, Adv Kiran Rajput, Adv Anjali Sabale, Adv Bhausaheb Sabale, Adv Kanhaiya Sharma and Adv Ravindra Tayade. In all, 2,805 members exercised their franchise. The election procedure was executed under the guidance of chief election officer Adv V N Bafna, assistant officers Adv T N Joshi, Adv Prashant Nikam, Adv Nitin Kamble, Adv Kedar Bardapurkar, adv Swapnil Patil and other officers.