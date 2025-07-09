District Bar Association election on July 11

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election of the executive body of the District Bar Association will be held on July 11 for the year 2025-26. A total of 47 candidates are in the fray in this election for the different posts.

They included four candidates for the post of president, five for the post of Vice President-male, two for the post of Vice President-Women, three for the post of Secretary, three for the post of Joint Secretary and 30 for the post of member. A total of 3,314 valid voters (lawyers) will vote for them.

Box

Post-wise candidates names

Advocates Ankush Jadhav, Ashok Muley, Shrinivas Talawar and Bhimrao Vanjare are contesting for the post of President. Advocates Manohar Lokhande, Yogesh Tupe and Kavita Wagh (for the post of Secretary), Nagorao Dongre, Sameer Joshi, Laxman Pradhan, Suresh Tandulje and Ravindra Tayde (aspirants of Vice President-Male), Sarika Puri and Pallavi Barde (Vice President-Female), Sachin Erande, Amol Ghoderao and Ravi Hiwrale ( post of Joint Secretary).

Box

Special help desk

Adv V N Bafna will be the chief advisor while adv J K Wasdikar will be the chief presiding officer, adv T S Joshi as the Assistant Presiding Officer, Advocates Prashant Nikam, Nitin Kamble, Kedar Bardapurkar, Swapnil Patel and 61 others will work for the election. A special help desk has been started for candidates and voters.