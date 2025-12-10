District central cooperative bank elections postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government has postponed elections for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Central Cooperative Bank due to ongoing local self-government polls.

The bank’s term ends in March 2026, and election preparations were already underway. The bank had requested voter lists from affiliated societies and was preparing to send them out. However, a new government order issued on 5 December 2025, signed by section officer Tejal Parade, has suspended the process. Municipal council and nagar panchayat elections were recently held, with results expected on 21 December. Upcoming municipal corporation and district council elections have also occupied administrative and police resources, creating challenges for manpower, polling arrangements, and election centers for cooperative polls. As per Section 73(C) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, the government can postpone cooperative elections if they clash with state assembly, legislative council, or local authority elections. Except for cooperative institutions specifically ordered by the High Court or Supreme Court, all other cooperative elections (except housing societies) will resume only after local elections conclude.