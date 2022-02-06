District collector directs to complete Harsul Road evaluation by Feb 10

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

District Collector Sunil Chavan directed the sub-divisional officer to complete an evaluation of the road in Harsul immediately.

He issued directives while inspecting Aurangabad to Fardapur National Highway (no. 753 F) on Sunday.

Sunil Chavan said that the National Highway is important. “If the work of that road is completed, the development of the district will be accelerated by increasing tourism. Except for bridges, all works should be completed immediately. He directed Sub-Divisional Officer Rameshwar Rodge to expedite the process of road assessment at Harsul by February 10. Sunil Chavan said that the process of land acquisition of Sillod to Fardapur National Highway should be done at a fast pace.

“Road work from Aurangabad to Fardapur needs to be expedited. It should be checked whether the width of median can be reduced to one and a half meters at Siddheshwar Vidyalaya area in Bhavan near Sillod,” he said.

Executive Engineer Omkar Chandak, Deputy Engineer Abhijit Ghodekar, Junior Engineer Kalyani Patil and contractors were present.

Take action against those who stop work

He said that Rajendra Jaiswal stopped road work near Ajanta village and the matter should be investigated.

“Action should be taken against those involved in obstruction of road works. Examination of the natural flow of the nullah at Golegaon from the village map and also check the original roads near Ajanta village,” he said. The collector directed the contractors to complete the work in Ajanta Ghat by the end of March.