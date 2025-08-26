District Collector to decide on ₹73 crore under DPC Political interference curbed; priority for innovative schemes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collectors will now have the authority to spend 10 percent of the total allocation in the District Planning Committee (DPC) on innovative schemes and works.

This decision was taken last month during a meeting held in Nagpur, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A government order to this effect will be issued soon. Accordingly, the District Collector of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be able to decide on the use of around ₹73 crore, which is 10 percent of the district’s annual allocation of ₹735 crore. The government has also underlined that while utilizing this fund, political interference must not be allowed.

Wasteful spending through the DPC will also be curtailed henceforth. Every three months, the administration will physically review the works being executed. Each year, works worth crores of rupees are undertaken through the DPC. However, a major portion of the funds is usually diverted towards works outside the original allocation at the end of the financial year, sidelining important projects. To correct this indiscipline, the government has issued new guidelines. As per these, at least 10 percent of the completed works must be inspected directly by the committee, and 5 percent by the Deputy Commissioner (Planning), with quarterly reports submitted to the government.

Current DPC Status

Planning for 2025–26: ₹735 crore

Tribal sub-plan allocation: ₹115 crore

Funds received from government: ₹230 crore

Collector’s discretion: ₹73.5 crore

Rules to be followed:

Works under DPC must receive administrative approval between April and June.

Works proposed by local self-government bodies must be approved between April and September.

No administrative approval for government works after June, and for non-government works after September.

Reallocation within DPC limited to 10 percent of total funds.

The committee must physically inspect at least 10 percent of works and submit quarterly reports.

The Deputy Commissioner (Planning) must physically inspect at least 5 percent of works.

“No official communication has been received yet. However, if 10 percent of the funds are reserved for innovative schemes, then projects such as Zilla Parishad schools and crematorium development will be considered.”

— Deelip Swami, District Collector