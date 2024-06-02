District collector urges people to not rush outside counting centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District collector Deelip Swami urged people not to rush outside the counting Centre on June 4 taking into the rise in temperature. The counting of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency election will be held at MIT, on June 4. All are eager to know the result of the election. So, a large number of people gather outside the counting centre.

He said that people should not gather outside the counting centre considering the possible high temperature. Deelip Swami said that citizens can listen to round-wise information on counting as the administration has made arrangements through different media. He said that citizens are curious to know the round-wise counting of votes, so, gather outside the counting centre.

“The arrangement of information of votes counting has been made through various TV channels, social media platforms of the district administration and local cable channels. People can get information counting by sitting at home. Therefore, they should come to the counting centre,” he added.