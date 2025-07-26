District Collector's regulations for all schools in the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami has prepared regulations for all schools in the district in line with the quality and safety of students.

He instructed the education officers to implement it. The code of conduct includes 13 points. There are continuous reports of wrongdoings happening with students in the State.

In view of this, District Collector also held a meeting of headmasters and principals a few days ago regarding student safety and quality improvement. He has made regulations for schools in the district and instructed primary and secondary education officers to implement them.

The regulations made for the schools are as follows;

- Checking the school bus’s condition immediately

- Make sure that the bus driver is not addicted.

- Ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff in the school do not become addicted.

- Ensure that no one uses mobile in the classroom.

- Conduct regular parent meetings and convention to create awareness.

- Repair the building and electrical wiring for safety.

- Hold regular communication sessions with girls. Solve their problems.

- Make the ten poings programme for improving quality and incluclating culture mandatory for all schools.

- Organise regular lectures on health by doctors and experts in the school.