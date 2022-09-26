District corona meter on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2022 11:05 PM 2022-09-26T23:05:22+5:30 2022-09-26T23:05:22+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,825 Patients discharged: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01) Total Discharged: 1,68,0451 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...
Total Patients: 1,71,825
Patients discharged: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,68,0451
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 32
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,03,822
First Dose: 30,52,286
Second Dose: 23,91,505
Precaution Dose: 2,60,031Open in app