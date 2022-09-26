District corona meter on Monday

Published: September 26, 2022

Total Patients: 1,71,825 Patients discharged: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01) Total Discharged: 1,68,0451 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Monday

Total Patients: 1,71,825

Patients discharged: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,68,0451

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 32

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,03,822

First Dose: 30,52,286

Second Dose: 23,91,505

Precaution Dose: 2,60,031

