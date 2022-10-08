District corona meter on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2022 10:35 PM 2022-10-08T22:35:02+5:30 2022-10-08T22:35:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,886
Patients discharged: 03 (City: 01, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,68,125
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 13
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,13,570
First Dose: 30,53,953
Second Dose: 23,94,586
Precaution Dose: 2,65,031