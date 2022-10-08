District corona meter on Saturday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2022 10:35 PM 2022-10-08T22:35:02+5:30 2022-10-08T22:35:02+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,886 Patients discharged: 03 (City: 01, Rural: 02) Total Discharged: 1,68,125 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Saturday | District corona meter on Saturday

District corona meter on Saturday

Next

Total Patients: 1,71,886

Patients discharged: 03 (City: 01, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,68,125

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 13

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,13,570

First Dose: 30,53,953

Second Dose: 23,94,586

Precaution Dose: 2,65,031

Open in app