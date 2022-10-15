District corona meter on Saturday

Published: October 15, 2022

District corona meter on Saturday

Total Patients: 1,71,909

Patients Recovered: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)

Total Recovered: 1,68,148

Total Deaths: 3749 (01 dies on Saturday)

Active Patients: 12

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,19,312

First Dose: 30,54,857

Second Dose: 23,97,424

Precaution Dose: 2,67,031

