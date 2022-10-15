District corona meter on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 15, 2022 10:55 PM 2022-10-15T22:55:02+5:30 2022-10-15T22:55:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,909
Patients Recovered: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)
Total Recovered: 1,68,148
Total Deaths: 3749 (01 dies on Saturday)
Active Patients: 12
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,19,312
First Dose: 30,54,857
Second Dose: 23,97,424
Precaution Dose: 2,67,031