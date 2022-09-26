District corona meter on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2022 07:54 AM 2022-09-26T07:54:47+5:30 2022-09-26T07:54:47+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,820
Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,68,037
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 35
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,02,687
First Dose: 30,52,165
Second Dose: 23,91,204
Precaution Dose: 2,59,318Open in app