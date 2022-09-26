District corona meter on Saturday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2022 07:54 AM 2022-09-26T07:54:47+5:30 2022-09-26T07:54:47+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,820 Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02) Total Discharged: 1,68,037 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Saturday | District corona meter on Saturday

District corona meter on Saturday

Next

Total Patients: 1,71,820

Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,68,037

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 35

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,02,687

First Dose: 30,52,165

Second Dose: 23,91,204

Precaution Dose: 2,59,318

Open in app