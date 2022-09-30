District corona meter on Friday

District corona meter on Friday

Total Patients: 1,71,854

Patients discharged: 05 (City: 04, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,68,077

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Fridayt)

Active Patients: 29

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,09,170

First Dose: 30,53,012

Second Dose: 23,92,788

Precaution Dose: 2,63,370

