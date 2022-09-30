District corona meter on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 30, 2022 11:10 PM 2022-09-30T23:10:02+5:30 2022-09-30T23:11:59+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,854
Patients discharged: 05 (City: 04, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,68,077
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Fridayt)
Active Patients: 29
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,09,170
First Dose: 30,53,012
Second Dose: 23,92,788
Precaution Dose: 2,63,370