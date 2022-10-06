District corona meter on Thursday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2022 09:40 PM2022-10-06T21:40:02+5:302022-10-06T21:40:02+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,874 Patients discharged: 05 (City: 04, Rural: 01) Total Discharged: 1,68,117 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Thursday | District corona meter on Thursday

District corona meter on Thursday

Total Patients: 1,71,874

Patients discharged: 05 (City: 04, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,68,117

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 09

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,12,186

First Dose: 30,53,748

Second Dose: 23,94,153

Precaution Dose: 2,64,285

Open in app