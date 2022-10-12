District corona meter on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 12, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-10-12T22:30:10+5:30 2022-10-12T22:30:10+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,896
Patients Recovered: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Recovered: 1,68,134
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 14
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,15,415
First Dose: 30,54,178
Second Dose: 23,95,279
Precaution Dose: 2,65,958