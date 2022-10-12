District corona meter on Wednesday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 12, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-10-12T22:30:10+5:30 2022-10-12T22:30:10+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,896 Patients Recovered: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00) Total Recovered: 1,68,134 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Wednesday | District corona meter on Wednesday

District corona meter on Wednesday

Next

Total Patients: 1,71,896

Patients Recovered: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Recovered: 1,68,134

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 14

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,15,415

First Dose: 30,54,178

Second Dose: 23,95,279

Precaution Dose: 2,65,958

Open in app