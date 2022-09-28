District corona meter on Wednesday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2022 11:25 PM2022-09-28T23:25:02+5:302022-09-28T23:25:02+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,837 Patients discharged: 05 (City: 02, Rural: 03) Total Discharged: 1,68,063 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

Total Patients: 1,71,837

Patients discharged: 05 (City: 02, Rural: 03)

Total Discharged: 1,68,063

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 26

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,06,335

First Dose: 30,52,611

Second Dose: 23,91,932

Precaution Dose: 2,61,792

