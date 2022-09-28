District corona meter on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2022 11:25 PM2022-09-28T23:25:02+5:302022-09-28T23:25:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,837
Patients discharged: 05 (City: 02, Rural: 03)
Total Discharged: 1,68,063
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 26
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,06,335
First Dose: 30,52,611
Second Dose: 23,91,932
Precaution Dose: 2,61,792