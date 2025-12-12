District executive meeting of language, literature, culture and research council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The executive committee meeting of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district branch of the Language, Literature, Culture and Research Council was held at Maharana Pratap Udyan, Connaught Place, Cidco. A unanimous resolution was passed to establish council branches in all tehsils of the district to expand the organization’s reach.

Preliminary plans for literary, cultural, and research activities to be conducted over the coming year were finalized during the meeting. To promote a reading culture, it was decided to organize monthly discussion sessions on selected books. A resolution was also approved to host the state-level program “Ajanta-Verul Shabdotsav” (Ajanta-Ellora Shabdostav) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

District president Sunil Doke,acting president Ashok Shevgan, vice presidents Dr. Jayshree Kumawat and Vijaykumar Panchal, secretary Dr. Daivat Sawant, organizer Dr. Sanjay Shinde, treasurer Sunita Kapale, publicity head Panjabrao More, and other office-bearers were present at the meeting.