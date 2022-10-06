District falls back in implementation of govt welfare schemes

Various social welfare schemes being executed through banks

Plethora of welfare schemes are being implemented through the nationalised banks in the district. However, due to several problems and issues involved in implementation of the governmental welfare schemes and programmes, the execution has remained low in the district.

Various other schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Atal Pension Yojana, Surakhsa Bima Yojana and others have been launched for financial inclusion and social security. However these schemes fail in successful implementation and reaching to beneficiaries. The scenario has remained low in the State. However, the implementation of schemes is far below in the backward region of Marathwada. The region still faces large number of farmers suicide, lack of quality education, unutilised demographic dividend and malnourishment despite the presence of development schemes.

Various welfare schemes and programmes of the government which totally rely on banks for implementation are PMJDY, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India Scheme, Kisan Credit Card, PM SVANidhi Yojana and others. However, lack of proper awareness among the people and lack of manpower have slowed down their execution. Even the number of banks branches and ATMs in the region is less as compared to the State.

Increase manpower for better implementation

Speaking to this newspaper, Chandrakant Kulkarni, secretary of the All India Banks Officers association, said, given the onerous responsibility and tasks assigned in terms of operation of welfare schemes, welfare programmes, pension and farmers loans it is crucial to increase the manpower for better implementation of social welfare schemes.

Comprehensive performance of government flagship schemes (per lakh population)

Accounts and Schemes Aurangabad State

Branch 13 15

ATMs 18 20

Bank Mitra 26 33

PMJDY Accounts 36182 28079

Deposit per account 3324 3521

Rupay Card Issued 22,627 19439

PMJJBY 7,263 7298

PMSBY 16267 17223

APY subscription 2341 2750

Mudra Accounts 4149 3699

Average Mudra loan 16433 17166

PM SVANidhi accounts 253 198

Stand Up India accounts 10 5

Kisan Credit Card 7642 4809

Current and Savings account 1,06,881 2,78,904