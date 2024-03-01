District lags behind in employment generation, banks urged to do more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has fallen short of its target for employment generation under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme, achieving the lowest rate in the Marathwada division.

Collector Dilip Swami held a district-level bank coordination committee meeting on Friday to address the issue. He emphasized the need for all banks to actively promote self-employment by providing benefits to eligible individuals under the programme. The reasons behind the missed target are also being investigated.

Swami also directed banks to follow Election Commission guidelines by registering cash movements on the CVIGIL portal during the upcoming election period. Additionally, he stressed the importance of training bank officers on the e-SMS system to ensure smooth communication during elections. Reserve Bank of India general manager Narsingh Kalyankar, NABARD general manager Suresh Patvekar, divisional manager of Bank of Maharashtra Vivek Nachane, General manager MCED Swapnil Rathod, District lead bank manager Mangesh Kedar and others were present.

Only 455 youths get employment

Only 455 out of a target of 1,150 employment opportunities have been achieved under the employment generation programme in the district. A contingent credit plan of Rs 12,765 crore has been set for the district in 2024-25, covering loans for agriculture, micro and small-scale industries, and other priority areas. A warning was issued against fraudulent messages and videos circulating online regarding loan waivers. Farmers are advised to be cautious and not fall prey to such scams.