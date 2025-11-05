District Monitoring Committee holds meeting for Maha TET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Level Monitoring Committee held a meeting recently to discuss the preparations for Maharashtra State Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET)-2025. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will conduct the Maha TET at 37 centres in the district on November 23.

A total of 24,385 candidates will appear for the examination at these centres in two sessions. Arrangements were made for this examination in the district. Of them, 11,134 will take the first paper while 13,251 candidates will appear for the second paper. In connection with the preliminary preparations for the test, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the District Collector Deelip Swami.

He directed that adequate facilities should be provided to the candidates at all examination centres and necessary security and other arrangements should be made ready at the examination centre.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Ankit Saheb gave instructions that all examination centres should follow the guidelines of the government, such as whether the student's admit card and the candidates present in person are the same.

The examination will be completed in two sessions, which will last until 5 PM. The morning session will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session will be arranged from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.