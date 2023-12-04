District stands 3rd in online attendance of school students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district stood third in the State in online attendance in schools with 33 per cent of students recorded on the first day.

It may be noted that the School Education Department started online attendance of students on December 1 to improve performance grade index and college data collection for fast analysis.

The district secured third place with 33 per cent attendance on the first day.

Bhandara and Kolhapur districts received first and second places respectively in the State.

The online process is being implemented jointly by Maharashtra Pramary Shikshan Parishad, Samagra Shiksha’ Sub-centre (Mumbai)and Vidya Samiksha Kendra. The tech-savvy teachers and central school chiefs of the district were imparted training on

August 4. All the headmasters and supervising machinery were instructed to use the onlien ChatBot on November 30.

In the first phase, students of standard first to 10th studying in local self-governing bodies, private aided and unaided schools recorded their attendance on December 1, the first day of the new system. A total of 27,000 schools participated in the online system on the first day. Education Officer (Primary) Jaishri Chavan said that the new system would help to know the daily attendance of students and the figures would be useful for the implementation of different schemes.