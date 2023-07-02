"Keep calm for a while..": DMK's Kanimozhi slams TN Guv RN Ravi for "disrupting democracy"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 : DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for talking about Sanathana Dharma and advised the Governor to exercise restraint for a while.

"Governor Ravi, who is disrupting democracy by spreading some kind of slander every day, should keep calm for a while," she said.

Reacting to the Governor's speech about Sanathana Dharma at a public gathering on Saturday, the DMK leader said, "Tamil Nadu, which is based on the principle of 'birth and all life', has never had any connection with Sanatana, which teaches the Vedas by birth."

DMK MP further added, "Throughout history, it has been practised to subvert the identities of others and make them one's own. Sanatana never had anything except anti-scientific flip-flops."

"The Dravidian land of Tamil Nadu never accepted them!" said Kanimozhi.

Amid the ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi over the dismissal of V Senthil Balaji as a minister, Governor R N Ravi heaped praise on PM Modi for his vision.

Addressing a gathering here, the Governor said, "If you are weak you are surrounded by enemies, if you are strong you have friends. That is the destiny of Bharat. What the PM has set...again a divine mandate is his appearance, he is such a person who understands what is Bharat and the power of its people...He has set a course that he calls 'Amrit Kaal'. In the next 25 years, this country must be capable of spreading the light of Sanatana Dharma to the whole world."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor