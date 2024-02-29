District to have 3 local holidays

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional administration has declared three local holidays for the district for the year 2024. As per the provisions in the Government decisions, the district collector proposed the holidays to the divisional administration.

Divisional commissioner Madukar Aradad has declared three holidays for the festivals on April 2 (Tuesday, Santh Eknath Maharaj Kalashtami, Paithan), September 11 (Wednesday, Zari Zari Baksha Urs, Khuldabad) and October 31 (Thursday, Narak Chaturdashi).

The local holidays will be given to all Government departments, offices within Zilla Parishad jurisdiction, local self-governing bodies, Treasury and Corporations. However, the holidays will not apply to offices which are within the jurisdiction of State level court, Central Government and Banks.