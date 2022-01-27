District will soon be fully vaccinated-Desai

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The administration along with the government is ready to fight the coronavirus. The district would soon be fully vaccinated with the initiative of the administration, said guardian minister Subhash Desai. He was speaking at a function organized on the occasion of Republic Day ceremony on Deogiri ground of the police commissionerate on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Desai said that the government has announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the children who have lost both their parents due to corona. It has helped 20 out of 27 children in the district. The process of helping the remaining children is underway. There are 29 lakh voters in the district. The voter list with photos of all these voters was prepared by the district administration. The district ranks sixth from 29th in the state in terms of voter registration. District collector Sunil Chavan was felicitated by the chief electoral officer for his outstanding work. MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, ZP president Meena Shelke, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta, special inspector general of police Mallikarjun Prasanna, district collector Sunil Chavan, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, ZP chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, superintendent of police (rural) Nimit Goyal, superintendent of police (railways) Mokhada Patil, Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and freedom fighters were present.

Government keen on job creation

MCED has trained thousands of youths to make them industry ready. The government facilitated training of 300 trainees and residential training of 100 trainees in this center. To date, 125 companies have been allotted plots in Auric, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore and direct employment to 6000 people. Desai also clarified that the state government is keen on job creation.