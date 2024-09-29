District-wise Avishkar Mahotsav to be held on Oct 8

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct a district-level ‘Avishkar’ festival between October 8 and 10.

Student Development Department director Dr Kailas Ambhure and Avishkar coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe said that since 2006, Raj Bhavan has been organising an inter-university research and innovation competition 'Aviskar' to discover the latent innovative scientific talents and abilities of the students.

Those selected in district and university-level competitions are declared eligible for the state-level festival. Raj Bhavan will hold the State level ‘Avishkar’ this year at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU)-Lonere in 2025. As part of the preparations, this year's Avishkar will first be held at the district level to encourage greater participation from rural students. The festival will be organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna on October 8 and Beed and Dharashiv on October 10.

The last date of registration is October 5.

There are six groups based on faculties. They are as follows;

-Group first- Humanities, Languages, and Fine Arts

--Group second Commerce, Management, and Law

--Group third– Science

--Group fourth- Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

--Group fifth- Engineering and Technology

--Group sixth- Pharmaceutical Sciences

Box

--There are three levels for students: Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) andPost-Postgraduate (Post PG)

--Age Limits: Undergraduate(25),Postgraduate(30) and no age limit for Post-PG.

Box

District Coordinators and venues are as follows: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Deepak Pachpatte, Praveen Yannawar)-Deogiri College, Jalna (Purushottam Deshmukh, Ramesh Choundekar)-Model College, Beed (B N Dole, Shashank Sonawane)-KSK College and Dharashiv (Anand Deshmukh and Dr Sadiq Bagwan)- Bamu Sub-Centre.