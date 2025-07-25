Disturbing allegations rock Vidyadeep Correction's home: girls threatened, beaten

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Disturbing accusations have surfaced against Vidyadeep Correction's Home after a 17-year-old rape survivor claimed two men, aided by a staffer, threatened her to drop her police complaint.

In a separate, equally disturbing revelation, another former resident from 2023 has claimed she was beaten by Sister Mangal Shah at the facility. Police have now registered two separate cases based on these brave girls' complaints. The 17-year-old victim, identified as Kritika (name changed), recently gave her statement to the police. Kritika, who was residing at Vidyadeep after a sexual assault by Ashpak Shaikh when she was 13, stated that a man named Mehmud Gafar Shaikh, posing as her uncle, repeatedly visited her. Kritika claims Sister Kamal forced her to meet him against her will. During these meetings, Sister Kamal allegedly showed Kritika videos of Ashpak, while Mehmud threatened to kill her if she didn't withdraw her complaint in court. Under this immense pressure, Kritika was coerced into giving a false statement.

Unauthorized access and continued threats

The threats continued even after Kritika's initial false statement. On May 25th, Mehmud revisited the children's home, telling Kritika she was "dead to us" and threatening to kill her if she changed her statement again. Kritika confirmed Sister Kamal was present during this menacing encounter. Crucially, these visits by men occurred without any permission from the Child Welfare Action Committee, a significant breach of protocol for a children's home. Authorities have now filed cases against Ashpak, Mehmud, and Sister Kamal. Mehmud has been arrested, and Ashpak remains in jail.

Another girl alleges assault

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Sakshi (name changed), a 17-year-old from Sillod who stayed at Vidhyadeep in 2022-23, has also filed a complaint. Sakshi alleges that sister Mangal Shah at the home denied them timely food, made them wash her clothes, and beat them with a wooden stick. Police have registered a second case against Sister Mangal Shah based on these allegations.