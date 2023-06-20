Diverse yoga styles gain popularity among youth in city

World Yoga Day: Embracing the ancient practice

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhattrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is witnessing a remarkable surge in the popularity of various types of yoga among its youth. Embracing the ancient practice, young individuals are reaping the physical and mental benefits offered by a range of yoga styles.

Yoga studios and wellness centres in the city have experienced a significant increase in enrollment, with a growing number of youths discovering the transformative power of these diverse yoga styles. The availability of various options like vinyasa yoga, kundalini, dance yoga, restorative yoga, power yoga, prenatal yoga, and acro yoga caters to different preferences and needs, allowing individuals to choose the practice that resonates with them the most.

Every form has unique benefits

Neha Sharma, a renowned yoga expert, shared her insights on the growing trend, stating, "The youth in the city are embracing yoga in its various forms, recognizing the unique benefits each style offers. Dance, restorative, power, prenatal and acro yoga provide avenues for self-expression, restoration, strength-building, and nurturing connections."

Youths exploring new dimensions

Chandrasekar Mudaliar, a yoga instructor and wellness coach, expressed his enthusiasm for the diverse range of yoga styles, saying, "The popularity of these different yoga styles among the youth reflects their openness to exploring new dimensions of well-being. Each style caters to individual needs and preferences, empowering practitioners to find their ideal practice."

Yoga styles and its benefits:

Vinyasa yoga: Is a style that is practiced linking conscious breath with fluid movement. A number of yoga postures (Asanas) are linked together in a sequence which flows together a little bit like dance.

Dance yoga: Emerged as a popular choice, blending the artistry of dance with the mindfulness of yoga. This unique style enables practitioners to express themselves through movement while improving flexibility, balance, and body awareness.

Restorative yoga: Gained popularity as a means of relaxation and stress relief, offering gentle postures and supportive props for deep relaxation and rejuvenation.

Power yoga: Attracted fitness enthusiasts among the youth with its intense and physically challenging sequences, promoting strength, flexibility, and stamina.

Prenatal yoga: Popular among expectant mothers, providing specialized practices that support a healthy pregnancy and prepare them for childbirth.

Acro yoga: Combining yoga, acrobatics, and partner work, has captured the interest of adventurous and social individuals, fostering trust, communication, and connection through dynamic poses and sequences with a partner.