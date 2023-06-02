Division secured 93.23 % SSC result

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s Chhatrapati Sambhajingar division secured 93.23% result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. Comparing the five districts in the division, Beed stood first while Hingoli is the last. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district stood second in the division. Importantly, the girls outshone boys as usual in the results.

SSC exam was held in 629 centres in five districts, in which, 1,76,843 students appeared and 1,64,885 students passed. Out of 2,584 repeaters, 1,230 students passed.

The result of Beed district was 96.24%, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 93.58%, Parbhani 90.45%, Jalna 93.25% and Hingoli 88.71%.

In all, 4.41% more girls passed than boys in the division. In all, 97,485 boys appeared for the examination, of which, 88,961 passed. Similarly,out of total 79, 361 girls, 75,924 passed. In all, 91.25% boys and 95.66% girls passed.

Out of the 104 copy cases registered in the division, 89 students failed. The results of only 15 such students were declared.

The officers said that the copy-free drive was implemented rigorously this year. The result this year was slashed down by 3 percent as compared to last year. The students passing with distinction reduced by 10 percent. Out of the total 2627 schools in the division, the results of nine schools were zero percent. In all, 644 schools secured 100% results, of which, schools in Beed are 32.6%, Chhatrapati Sambhajingar 26.16%, Parbhani 14.57% and Hingoli 13.71%.